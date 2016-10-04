Drug addict murders mother, causes ruckus at police station

KUALA LUMPUR: A drug addict high on drugs allegedly murdered his own mother at Jade Tower, Taman Bukit Indah today.

Ampang district police chief ACP Hamzah Alias said the 23-year-old suspect also ran amok and went to the Bukit Indah police station and tried to attack policemen with a short dagger at about 3.50am today.

"We were alerted to a man causing a ruckus at the station," he said.

He said police managed to apprehend the suspect before going to his home and discovering the suspect's 49-year-old mother covered in blood in the living room.

Hamzah said the suspect also brought the murder weapon, a parang, to the police station.

It is believed the mother and son have been living together at the condo for about five years after her husband passed away years earlier.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect was high on drugs during the incident.

