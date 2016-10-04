RMAF helicopter crashes in Tawau school

Posted on 4 October 2016 - 11:13am Last updated on 4 October 2016 - 12:34pm

People inspect the damage caused after a Nuri helicopter belonging to the royal Malaysian Air Force crashed into the roof of a school in Balung, Tawau.

The damage caused after a Nuri helicopter belonging to the royal Malaysian Air Force crashed into the roof of a school in Balung, Tawau.

One of the students who is believed to have been injured in the incident.

TAWAU: A Nuri helicopter owned by the Royal Malaysian Air Force which was carrying 14 personnel crashed on the roof of a Living Skills centre under construction at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Balung, today.

No fatalities have been reported and the 14 injured personnel are being treated at Tawau Hospital.

Tawau Fire and Rescue senior assistant superintendent Sahidi Mahali said five students were also injured in the 9.45am incident.

He said the department was gathering further information on the case.

Bernama learnt that the helicopter had earlier tried to land on the field of the school.

One of the helicopter's rotor blades was flung about 200m away from the scene.

Meanwhile, the RMAF in a statement said the helicopter which was carrying 14 personnel left its base here at 7.35am for routine flight training.

"The crew and passengers are all safe," it said.

According to the statement, RMAF has sent a rescue team to the location and cordoned off the area before taking steps to bring out the helicopter.

"RMAF will form an investigation team on the cause of the incident," it said. — Bernama