Govt mulls allowing first-time home buyers to withdraw more EPF savings for house purchase

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in discussions with the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to allow first-time house buyers to withdraw more funds from their EPF savings for the purchase of affordable homes.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said the government wants to ensure that first time house buyers are able to breach the gap of their financing and the price of houses.

"It will not be a blanket increase (funds that can be withdrawn from EPF). We can try to explore how EPF can allow some of these contributors to use part of these money to top up the installment for their first homes," he told reporters at the National Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Malaysia roundtable session here this morning.

He said at a later stage when the first time house buyer decides to sell the house, proceeds from the sale should be returned to EPF.