Towards building data-driven Asean

BIG Data Week Asia 2016 congregated some 3,500 over participants from around the region to explore and discuss the latest technology ad trends. The week-long event involved 84 world-class speakers, 38 leading exhibitors, 41 sponsors and 17 satellite events, all directed at building a data-driven Asean.

BIG DATA GROWING BIGGER

Anchor event for Big Data Week Asia 2016 was Bigit Technology Malaysia 2016 which ran on Sept 19 and 20. The two-day event was part of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC) efforts to propel digital innovation eco-systems and grow opportunities in the area of Big Data and Analytics (BDA).

Speaking at the event were Harvard Business School’s Prof Karim R. Lakhani, Centre of Data Innovation, USA director Daniel Castro, Cloudera co-founder and CTO Amr Awadallah and Cornell University’s data scientist Lutz Finger, among other local and regional speakers.

MDEC CEO Yasmin Mahmood who officiated Big Data Week 2016 was thrilled on the lineup of exceptional speakers this year. She was also delighted about the increase in awareness and the rising number of data scientist and data professionals MDEC has produced through its innovative working models and industry-university collaborations.

DEVELOPMENT AND PROGRESS

Clearly, Malaysia is making steady progress to becoming a hub as a BDA solutions provider especially with 32 BDA companies exporting their services and solutions and 47 BDA start-ups testing and stirring the market with its data analytics innovation. Aiming to further educate the pool of industry professionals, MDEC has tied up with Coursera to offer Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for working professionals across industries.

Moreover, MDC and the Human Resource Development Fund are further looking at developing the advancement of technology, systems and processes that fall under the BDA umbrella.

MDEC was the host for this year’s Big Data Week Asia 2016. The event was officially recognised as the biggest in Asia this year. For more, visit the MDEC website.