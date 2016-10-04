A stitch in time

There are many steps involved in fixing or servicing a watch. – SunPIX by Shahril Basri

WHETHER as a symbolic status or a timepiece, a watch is a fixture in our life. What many of us fail to realise, however, is that watches need regular servicing too. And one place that offers such service in Malaysia is The Swatch Group Service Centre.

Established in 1995, the centre houses 17 experienced and qualified technicians who cater to all the 18 watch brands under The Swatch Group. According to its Customer Service Manager, Carmen Ying, customers can just turn up on a walk-in basis during its operating hours.

So, why do watches require regular servicing?

“Well, just like any other precision instruments, watches contain numerous gears in it and considering that a watch works 24/7, certain parts will wear off after a period of time. It’s similar to how you have to send your car for servicing from time to time to keep it in shape.”

Although it’s generally advisable for one to send their watch for servicing every four to five years, this is not written in stone. “It’s entirely dependent on how well you take care of your watch and how particular you are with it. There are customers who only come to us once in 10 years because they take very good care of it; while conscientious ones – those who are precise to the point where they need to match the time right down to the seconds – will send it in more regularly. If you have a divers watch, we’ll also recommend yearly check-up to inspect the water resistant function,” she explained.

When you send your watch for servicing or fixing at The Swatch Group Service Centre, you’ll need to furnish them with basic information before the diagnostic team will assess and recommend the next course of action.

The waiting period is contingent on the issue at hand. For example, the timeline for a complete service is about a month, whereas a strap change can be done immediately.

Since many are still unaware of the importance of watch servicing, they too are oblivious to what goes on during the servicing. As such, Ying said that a lot of customers do not understand why the process takes time.

“They think that it’s a simple and fast process, hence they can’t comprehend the waiting period. Truth is, it is a time-consuming process due to the steps involved and the delicate nature of the watch. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not as straightforward as dismantling and putting it back again,” she added.

Kok Yoon Yan, who is the Chief Technician, agreed as much. He affirmed that diagnosing, fixing and testing are laborious stages where attention to detail is of utmost importance. Meanwhile, Ying also warned about the perils of visiting unauthorised service centre as it can irrevocably damage your watch.

“Those places may not have all the original parts so they will just mix and match whatever that they have. Customers often do not even realise it because when they see that it’s working, they thought it was ok but in actual fact it has been modified beyond recognition. This is quite sad because we have encountered cases where vintage watches have been tampered to the point where it cannot be salvaged.”

Therefore, it is vital for one to go to an authorised centre such as The Swatch Group Service Centre. After all, its team of experienced technicians is ever ready with a huge stockpile of spare parts to cater to all the brands under the group.