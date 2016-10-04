Amanah left in the shadows of PPBM: Nik Abduh

PETALING JAYA: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) have failed to prove themselves as a party, said PAS youth chief Nik Abduh Nik Aziz (pix).

The son of the late Datuk Nik Aziz Nik Mat said Amanah is still struggling to find its identity and its place in the opposition coalition.

"The people know that they (Amanah) don't have new things to talk about, in fact, they have failed to prove themselves as a party that is capable of replacing PAS," Nik Abduh told theSun in a recent interview.

Nik Abduh added the presence of high profile leaders such as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and former Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) which have joined forces with Pakatan Harapan (PH) has caused Amanah to be overshadowed by the Umno splinter party.

"I don't like to predict on how long Amanah will last, but this is the politics in Malaysia, a splinter party can be a good pressure group, but whether they can beat an existing party is a whole different thing," he said.

Nik Abduh, who is also the Pasir Mas MP said PAS is confident that they will still rule Kelantan after the 14th general election as the party is always consistent in its Islamic struggle.

"We do admit that there's pressure coming in from Amanah in Kelantan but I am confident that we will continue to rule the state.

"Under the leadership of Datuk Ahmad Yaakob in the Kelantan government, we have managed to convince the people by our consistent Islamic approach.

"We even managed to resolve some issues that the previous mentri besar, the late Nik Aziz could not resolve," he said.

On PAS striking a pact with PH, he said this would only happen if DAP is willing to repent for its past mistakes.

"I think its quite hard (for PAS to join PH) as they (DAP) will never repent, this means that they will not retract any mistakes that they have made," he said.

"So that's why PAS has explained that we don't want to work with the DAP, because to us, they violated the consensus (in Pakatan Rakyat (PR))," he said.