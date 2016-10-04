Brunei Sultan accorded official welcome

Posted on 4 October 2016 - 01:22pm Last updated on 4 October 2016 - 02:29pm

PUTRAJAYA: The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, was accorded an official welcome at Dataran Perdana here today in conjunction with his three-day visit to Malaysia to attend the 20th Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders' Consultation.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his consort, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, were greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, upon arrival at the square.

After the national anthems of Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia were played, the Sultan inspected a guard-of honour mounted by 106 officers and men of the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment led by Maj Ridzuan Basir.

Najib then introduced Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to Cabinet ministers, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar is the minister-in-attendance.

Later, Najib held a four-eyed meeting with the Sultan.

The Annual Leaders' Consultation is the most notable high-level event in the bilateral calendar of the two countries.

The consultation is convened alternately between the two countries.

The 19th meeting was held in Bandar Seri Begawan on Aug 11 last year. — Bernama