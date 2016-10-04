Amanah and PPBM agree to proposal of limiting PM's tenure to two terms

KUALA LUMPUR: Both Amanah and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) are in agreement to a proposal of limiting the Prime Minister's tenure to two terms.

This was agreed upon at the Oct 12 Pakatan Harapan's presidential meeting.

Speaking at a press conference at Amanah's headquarters today, party deputy president Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said they have been toying with the idea for sometime, including when he was serving as a MP.

"The issue of the PM serving two terms was raised many times in Parliament. The idea, we feel is good, as it allows the PM to retire gracefully with him having the respect of the Rakyat," he added.

Salahuddin said the idea is based on two models – United States of America with amendments to its constitution and United Kingdom by convention.

In Malaysia, he said, it can be done by amending Article 40 (3) of the Federal Constitution which requires a two-third majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

"Perhaps it can also be done via convention," he said, adding that this is possible should the Opposition win the next general election.

"We will promote this issue by holding talks with academics and elderly statesmen," he said.

Meanwhile, PPBM vice president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the proposal is good as both parties, in their respective constitutions, have limited their president's term to three terms (nine years).

"Yes, I admit that former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had led the country for 22 years but it has happened in other countries. In the United States, this changed after (Franklin Delano) Roosevelt had served four terms," he said.

He said Dr Mahathir led and won five General Elections and was accepted by the Rakyat but now we want to limit a PM's term.

When asked whether PKR and DAP was acceptable to this, Mukhriz said the matter was agreed in spirit since the early days of Barisan Alternatif.

"During the Pakatan Rakyat days, PKR, DAP and PAS had agreed upon it. This matter will be discussed among others during the Pakatan Harapan presidential meeting," he added.