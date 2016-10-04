Najib hosts lunch in honour of Brunei Sultan

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor hosted an official luncheon today in honour of the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and his consort Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha at Seri Perdana here.

Also present were Cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman; International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed; Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Also at the lunch were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa; Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman and the Special Envoy of the Malaysian Government to Brunei Darussalam Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa.

The Brunei delegation at the lunch included Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Setia Abdul Rahman Ibrahim; Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Datuk Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng; Energy and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Paduka Awang Mohammad Yasmin Umar and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Datuk Paduka Awang Abdul Wahab Juned.

Also present were Brunei Darussalam High Commissioner to Malaysia Datuk Paduka Alaihuddin Mohd Taha and the Permanent Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office Datuk Paduka Mohd Roselan Mohd Daud.

During the lunch, the guests were entertained to music and dances by local artistes.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia beginning yesterday, during which he will attend the 20th Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders' Consultation.

Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, who arrived earlier at Seri Perdana with her delegation, held a closed-door discussion with Rosmah.

Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha and the Brunei delegation then viewed various batik textile and batik garments on display at the Protocol Hall foyer. — Bernama