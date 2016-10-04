Two soldiers reported missing at sea

Posted on 4 October 2016 - 03:05pm Last updated on 4 October 2016 - 04:27pm

ALOR STAR: Two soldiers on duty at an island near Langkawi have been reported missing at sea yesterday.

Corporal Johbartlee Kanil and Corporal Mohd Rosli Faizol, who are members of the Malaysian Army Fourth Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (4 RRD) went missing about 4.40pm.

The Army, in a statement today said at the time of their disappearance, the soldiers based in Oran, Perlis were on duty at the Perak Island near Langkawi.

"The Army has informed the families of the missing men," it said, adding that the Royal Malaysian Navy had launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the duo.

The SAR comprises three vessels, namely KD Laksamana Tun Abdul Jamil, KD Ledang and KD Selangor, aided by a Super Lynx aircraft.

The SAR operation is assisted by the Royal Malaysian Air Force of the 3 Squadron Butterworth. — Bernama