High tide expected to damage rice fields in Kuala Perlis

KUALA PERLIS: The high tide phenomenon, which is likely to occur this month and in November, is expected to cause damages to more than 200ha of rice fields along the coast of Kuala Perlis, Kuala Sungai Baru and Kuala Sungai Padang.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman said embankments built along the 20km stretch from Kuala Perlis to Kuala Sungai Padang could not withstand the big waves caused by the high tide.

According to the Meteorological Department the high tide phenomenon is forecasted to take place from Oct 17 to Oct 20 and from Nov 14 to Nov 17.

"The flood due to high tide is very likely to submerge young rice seedlings that were planted only on Sept 28," Mat, who is also Kuala Perlis state assemblyman told Bernama here today.

Mat said the phenomenon that struck previously caused damages to the rice fields and incurred a loss of hundreds of thousands of ringgit to the farmers.

He hoped the government could provide a special allocation to raise the embankments along the coast as a mitigation measure. — Bernama