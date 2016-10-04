Kanye delays tour dates after Kardashian Paris robbery

NEW YORK: Rap superstar Kanye West late Monday rescheduled two tour dates after his wife, reality television celebrity Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

West will no longer perform Tuesday in Philadelphia or Thursday in suburban Detroit "due to family concerns," promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

The rapper, one of the biggest draws in US live music, is scheduled to resume his arena-packing "Saint Pablo" tour on Friday in his hometown of Chicago.

West rescheduled the Philadelphia concert for Dec 13 and the Detroit area show for Dec 22, with previously sold tickets to be honored, Live Nation said.

Kardashian, one of the most identifiable US celebrities, was tied up and locked in the bathroom of her Paris hotel late Sunday by armed thieves disguised as officers, according to French police.

The 35-year-old mother of two, who was taking part in Paris fashion week, was robbed of jewelry worth US$10 million (RM41 million).

West learned of the incident while performing in New York as the headliner of the new festival The Meadows and abruptly left stage mid-song.

The celebrity couple, who are hardly known as camera-shy, have not commented since the robbery and dodged reporters as they arrived Monday at a luxury apartment in New York. — AFP