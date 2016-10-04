Malaysian woman becomes first solo Muslim to ride her bike around the globe

Anita Yusof with her bike at the podium.

Anita Yusof on her arrival at Institut Pendidikan Guru.

IPOH: The first solo Muslim woman rider, Anita Yusof, who rode her bike around the globe for a year received a warm reception from her colleagues, students and staff of Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Ipoh Campus in Ulu Kinta today.

IPG Ipoh campus director Kamarullzham Hazizi, Education Ministry IPG deputy rector Dr Noriati Rashid and Ulu Kinta assemblyman Datuk Aminuddin Mohd Hanapiah were also present to give her a rousing welcome at 9am.

The 49-year-old lecturer who arrived in her Yamaha XZ 150 received gifts,souvenirs and plaque for her feat from the institute.

Anita, exhilarated by her achievement, told reporters that she intends to write a book on her globe travel as there were so many unforgettable experiences, incidents and events that she can share with others.

"My solo feat will definitely motivate others, especially women, to embark on. I have been invited to give talks and I will share my experiences with the audience," she said, adding that her next adventure is to Himalaya.

The mother of two sons said she is proud to become the first Muslim woman to travel solo around the globe on a motorcycle.

"There is always a negative perception, especially when it comes to women, travelling to countries alone. There were instances when I visited some countries and the people could not believe that I, as a Muslim woman, was travelling alone," she added.

Anita said she had to explain that not all Muslim countries discriminate women.

With only her hard-earned savings of RM120,000 in hand, she had to be careful with her expenses.

"By God's grace I did receive some cash and accommodation in some of the countries I travelled," said Anita whose bike was sponsored by Hong Leong Yamaha while GIVI Asia Sdn Bhd, (GIVI Malaysia), a manufacturer of motorcycle accessories, supported her with jackets, helmet and other necessities.

She travelled a distance of 65,369km from Sept 13, 2015, and returned to the country on Sept 16 this year to make it more meaningful on Malaysia Day.

Her feat also gained a place in the Malaysia Book of Records as the First Solo Motorcycle Ride Around The World.