60-year-old money changer found safe after being held captive for five days

GEORGE TOWN: A 60-year-old money changer was found safe and sound at an apartment unit in Bayan Lepas late Sunday after being held captive for five days since last Wednesday.

According to Penang police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab, the money changer from Bukit Jambul was tied up and blindfolded when found at about 11.30pm but was not harmed by his captors.

He said police made a breakthrough after a man who was held in connection with the case led investigators to the rented unit after interrogation.

Following the discovery of the victim, police went on to detain seven men and a 36-year-old woman believed to be the wife of one of the suspects at various locations.

He said the suspects were aged between 23 and 38 and one of them has a previous criminal record for rioting, drug-related offences and causing hurt.

Abdul Ghafar said the victim was kidnapped by several individuals in a van when he came out of his home in Bukit Jambul at about 10.30am last Wednesday.

He said the suspects had demanded a ransom of RM3 million from the victim's family.

"I believe the case has been solved with the arrests of the suspects," he told a press conference after attending a dialogue session with auxilliary policemen at Ivory Properties here today.

He said the suspects have been remanded until Sunday to assist in investigations.