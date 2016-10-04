Nur Jazlan warns MCA leaders not to turn Pengkalan Rinting state seat into a racial issue

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamad (pix) today warned MCA leaders not to turn the Pengkalan Rinting state seat into a racial issue.

Nur Jazlan, who is also the Pulai Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said he is not racist and his suggestion was made based on statistics that he had received.

"I never proposed for Umno to take the seat from MCA because the seat belongs to DAP. They (MCA) are the ones who should steal the seat back but they seem to accuse me or rather Umno of wanting to steal the seat from them," Nur Jazlan said during a press conference after officiating the 2016 National Registration Day held at the Registration Department's (JPN) headquarters here.

"I only gave my suggestion based on facts and the cooperation spirit among BN parties. If I think that they can't win, I can give a suggestion, but don't accuse me of being a racist," he added.

On Oct 2, Nur Jazlan had proposed that Umno "borrow" the Pengkalan Rinting state seat from MCA in the next general election as a survey has shown that local Chinese voters are not ready yet to return to the MCA candidate.

He added he is confident that Umno would win the seat in the next general election and will return the seat to MCA after having a more stable political situation in the future.

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong responded in the negative and described Nur Jazlan's proposal as rude and not good for BN.

Pengkalan Rinting is one of two state seats in the Pulai parliamentary constituency.

It will be known as Perling under a proposed redelineation exercise by the Election Commission (EC).

In the last general election in 2013, DAP's Cheo Yee How won the seat with a 1,970-vote majority over MCA's Chang Mei Kee

Meanwhile, Nur Jazlan said JPN is working with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to integrate a system to speed up the registration of deaths in the Peninsular which were lodged through police stations.

"The existing system requires an informant to fill up a form to report the death, now with the integration of this system, information on such deaths will automatically be keyed into the police system when a report is made.

"Subsequently, the police will issue a burial permit and other documents to the informant who came to announce the death," he said.