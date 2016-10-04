Azam, Shamshun promoted to MACC deputy chief commissioners

Posted on 4 October 2016 - 05:03pm Last updated on 4 October 2016 - 06:18pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director of investigations Datuk Azam Baki (pix) was promoted today as the commission's deputy chief commissioner (operations).

Azam succeeded his former boss Datuk Sri Mohd Shukri Abdull, 56 who retired from the commission yesterday.

The MACC said its director of community education Datuk Shamshun Baharin will also assume the post as deputy chief commissioner and will take charge of matters related to graft prevention.

He replaces Datuk Mustafar Ali who was seconded to helm the Immigration Department as Director-General.

Since July, the MACC has undergone several shake-ups.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed stepped down on Aug 1 after being appointed to the Austrian-based International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) as a board member and visiting expert.