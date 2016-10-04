Pollution forces closure of Semenyih plant again: S'gor Exco

SHAH ALAM: The Semenyih Water Treatment Plant, which was recently closed for three days following pollution in Sungai Semenyih, has to be closed again at 10am today due to the same problem.

Following that, several areas in Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Petaling will experience water supply disruption similar to the closure from Sept 22 to 24.

Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Consumer Affairs executive councillor Elizabeth Wong (pix) said the odour pollution was detected in Sungai Semenyih at 11pm last night.

"The water treatment plant will resume operations once the odour problem has been cleared up," she said in a statement here today.

In this regard, Wong said Air Selangor, Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) and the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) have identified the source of the pollution to a premises beside SR Building Materials Sdn Bhd at 22 1/4 Mile, Jalan Sungai Lalang, Semenyih.

She said MPKj and the Department of Environment (DOE) had sealed the premises to stop any activities there pending further investigations.

"The case has been referred to DOE for investigations including legal actions. Section 25 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 and/or five years imprisonment.

"Apart from that, the local authorities will cancel all licences for the operation of the business or premises upon confirming it as the cause of pollution. No appeal will be entertained for the irresponsible act which caused 1.8 million consumers in Selangor to suffer water disruption," she said.

She added that the quick action of LUAS and Air Selangor personnel who had been monitoring the area for 24 hours over 10 days had succeeded in identifying the source of pollution.

Wong said consumers could obtain the latest status on water supply via mobile phone application "mySYABAS" and www.syabas.com.my.

Earlier, several areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang experienced water supply disruption since Sept 22 following the closure of the Semenyih Water Treatment Plant due to pollution in the river.

Air Selangor in a statement today said the water supply disruption in Petaling district had been fully restored.

Several areas on higher grounds in Hulu Langat and those at the end of the water distribution system namely Baiduri Flats, Bandar Tasik Kesuma and Bandar Sunway were still in the process of having their water supply restored. — Bernama