Low-cost flats project applicants cry foul after offers rescinded

Posted on 4 October 2016 - 05:28pm Last updated on 4 October 2016 - 06:25pm

GEORGE TOWN: Several applicants of a low-cost flats project at Taman Seri Anggun here are crying foul after their offers were rescinded by the state.

Spokesman Abdul Hamid Mydin said 12 applicants were affected and alleged no reason was given.

He said the group was very disappointed with what happened as they got the offers in September last year.

He added the applicants were shocked when the ceremony to draw the lots was held on Sept 29 this year.

"They were told to revert to the State Housing Department and wait for further instructions," he told a press conference today.

Abdul Hamid said the applicants shortly after received a letter requesting they submit their compensation agreements within two weeks.

The offers would be withdrawn if the documents were not submitted and the offers were subsequently rescinded as they did not submit, he added.

"They feel a great injustice has happened," he said and urged the state to reinstate the offers.

When contacted, Penang Housing Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh said the units were for squatters on the land where the development was taking place.

He said applicants must furnish to the Housing Department the compensation agreement to be entitled to a replacement unit.

For this case, he added they could apply under the normal list as they needed to undergo the normal application process.