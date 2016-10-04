Ujong Batu squatters to receive TOL from Penang state govt

BUTTERWORTH: The state government will issue a Temporary Occupation License (TOL) to squatters at Ujong Batu here.

Penang Local Government Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said he has instructed the North Seberang Perai District Office to do so.

He said TOL renewals for the area were temporarily suspended after the winners of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to develop the site could not proceed due to financial constraints.

He said the state will not keep the residents in the dark over development in the area and more information will be provided after the second RFP closes on Oct 24.

"We will try our best to relocate them and provide assistance to rent a place when the project is implemented," he said in a press conference after touring the Bagan Dalam state constituency today.

At a meet-the-people session earlier, a squatter expressed his worry over the lack of information over development of the area.

He said he had heard the place was earmarked for development in 2014 but claimed no information was delivered to residents.

"I understand projects take years to complete but the relevant agencies should give us updates from time to time," he said.

Chow elaborated the development project is expected to begin in 2018 if a tender was successfully concluded from the second RFP.

"We want to upgrade and provide better housing facilities," he said.

The development components on the 5.39ha site is for the building of 600 low-cost housing units as well as public facilities including futsal courts, a badminton hall and common areas with close circuit television cameras (CCTV).