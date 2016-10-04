Bersih 2.0 linked to IS, claims Jamal Yunos

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Jamal Yunos (pix) is accusing polls watchdog Bersih 2.0 of having links to terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

The Red Shirt rally organiser told reporters outside the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman that part of the information he received on Bersih 2.0 came from PKR secretary-general Rafizi Ramli who is also Pandan MP.

"I don't need to detail it yet. A part of this information I got from Rafizi," he said after handing over a 22-page document to Federal Corporate Communication Unit representative Deputy Superintendent Rizal Abd Rahman Sidek.

Jamal added that his Red Shirt group is worried about how IS elements were able to "infiltrate Bersih".

When asked, he declined to reveal the contents of the folder, saying it was up to the police to divulge the details.

"We have compiled information from reliable sources that IS militants plan to infiltrate the Bersih 5 street rally.

"Let the police investigate and verify this information. We don't want these things to infiltrate our society," he said.

Jamal said he had lodged a police report against Bersih 2.0 at the Dang Wangi police station.

The Red Shirts clashed with the electoral reform group's convoy in Perak last Saturday.

The polls reform group is currently on a nationwide convoy ahead of its Bersih 5 rally in the city on Nov 19.

Meanwhile, Rafizi rubbished Jamal's claims on twitter.

"I don't know Jamal. I have never spoken to Jamal and I have never communicated with Jamal," he said via his official Twitter account.