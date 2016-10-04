UTM will not abolish Eimarace next year

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) will not abolish the Educational Innovation in Motorsport and Automative Race (Eimarace) next year, but will ensure added safety measures and host the event at a designated circuit.

UTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Wahid Omar said the university will comply with a directive by the Higher Education Ministry for such competitions to be held only at designated racing circuits.

"An authorised race circuit will be used for the annual automotive competition that involves public universities, polytechnics and colleges.

"The competition itself is a platform for students to exhibit and demonstrate their abilities in automotive design, such as building a car from a single spare part provided to them and making it into a workable car that can also be used for racing," he said.

It was reported on Monday that the investigation papers into the mishap Eimarace 2016 is expected to be submitted to the Attorney-General's Chambers next week.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said investigations were almost complete and police had recorded a statement from the victim's wife, Siti Suhaiza Seman, 38, three days ago.

Statements were also recorded from the UTM, the drivers and Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) which handled the security aspects of the racing circuit.

At the Eimarace 2016, factory supervisor Izwan Isa, 39, and his daughter Nur Zulaikha, five, who were spectators were killed after a buggy ploughed into them after three racing karts had side-swiped each other.

The accident at 11.30am on Sept 25 in Jalan Sukpa Indera Mahkota here, also injured Siti Suhaiza and their eldest child Muhammad Izz Daniel, seven.

On Friday, the Higher Education Ministry said it held its first special investigation committee meeting, where it decided that MAM who approved the race, must send its steward and protocol reports to them.

The special investigation committee also requested for the protocol reports of the Automobile Association of Malaysia.