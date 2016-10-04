Six new directors appointed to Multi Sports board

KUALA LUMPUR: Shareholders of China-based Multi Sports Holdings Ltd (MSports) voted in favour of appointments of six directors at a time when concerns are raised over the company's financial accounts.

Paramjit Singh Gill, a 11.9% shareholder of MSports, today called for a special meeting for the appointment of Kasinathan Tulasi, Naren Anand Gill, Clarence Yeow Kong Chew, Cheh Chee Mun, Guan Swee Kee and Terence Selvarajah.

The were given the mandate to carry out an independent investigation of the company's affairs, and even undertake a forensic audit if needed.

With the experience that the new directors have in legal and accounting, Paramjit said they can help look into the company affairs.

"We'll find out what has gone wrong with the company," he said.

Trading in MSports has been suspended since May 10 following its failure to submit its quarterly financial report ended June 30, 2016, after external auditors RT LLP said they required time to verify the company's expenditure incurred and bank balances.