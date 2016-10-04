Umno to tighten information access during AGM

KUALA LUMPUR: Access to information during the upcoming Umno Annual General Assembly (AGM) will be tightened to disallow unregistered media publications from taking advantage and publish reports detrimental to the party.

Umno works secretary Datuk Seri Rauf Yusoh (pix) said the party is considering moving the live telecast screen in a hall with security screening, instead of placing it at the concourse level like it did last year.

He said the live broadcast provided at the public space last year was misused by several media practitioners to produce reports attacking the party.

"For this year, we will be looking for the best method to monitor information so that it could only be accessible to mainstream media," he said.

"Maybe we will be using one of the hall where the flow of information will be controlled and filtered to media that are not in line with Umno," he said after chairing the Media Coordination Meeting on Umno AGM 2016 Putra World Trade Centre here.

Rauf highlighted an incident last year where details from the Umno report were leaked to the public by an online portal.

"Such information should only be limited (to Umno members), but every information in the AGM were used by them to attack Umno," he said.

"The secretariat will take measures to ensure only those with official coverage pass can recieve such reports. We have to take this step," he added.

Replying to question on last year incident where several online media practitioners were told to leave PWTC, Rauf said the group would receive the same treatment if they continue not to be in line with the party.

"We will give our respect and appreciation to media practitioners without any prejudice.

"However, what is the use for us to give our respect if they keep using the platform as a source to attack Umno. We will not give them our best treatment," he added.

The Umno AGM will be held from Nov 29 to Dec 3 this year at PWTC.

More than 3,000 Umno delegates nationwide is expected to take part in the annual event, with coverage from both local and foreign media publications.