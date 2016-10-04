Delneri appointed Udinese coach

MILAN: Former Juventus coach Gigi Delneri is set to go face to face with his old club after being appointed the successor to sacked Udinese coach Giuseppe Iachini on Monday.

Iachini was "relieved of his duties as first-team coach" of the Serie A club late on Sunday after the northeners' latest defeat – a 3-0 home reverse to Lazio – made it two wins from their opening seven games.

Delneri coached Juventus during the 2010-11 campaign but was sacked as soon as the season was over following a poor run of results after the New Year. He was succeeded by Antonio Conte.

A former player with Udinese in the 1979-80 season, Delneri's first fixture after the international break is a trip to Turin to face Juventus on Oct 15.

"Delneri has signed a one-year contract with the option of a second year," said a brief statement by Udinese.

Delneri, 66, most recently coached Verona but failed to stop their relegation to Serie B at the end of last season having been brought on board in December 2015.

In Serie A he has also coached Chievo (2001-2004 and 2006-07), Roma (2004-05), Palermo (2005-06), Atalanta (2007-2009), Sampdoria (2009-10) and Genoa, for four months in the 2012-13 season. — AFP