Townsend replaces Sterling in England squad

BURTON-ON-TRENT, United Kingdom: Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has replaced Raheem Sterling in the England squad after the in-form Manchester City forward withdrew due to injury, the Football Association announced on Monday.

Townsend, 25, was last called up for England's pre-Euro 2016 friendlies against Turkey and Australia. He has won 11 caps and scored three goals.

Sterling is believed to have a minor calf injury.

He has been in impressive form for City under new manager Pep Guardiola, although he produced a subdued display in their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

England host Malta in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Saturday in their first match since Gareth Southgate succeeded Sam Allardyce as manager on a caretaker basis. They then travel to Slovenia next week.

England's players are due to convene at their St George's Park training centre in Burton, central England on Tuesday. — AFP

Revised England squad

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino/ITA, on loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Stoke City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Michail Antonio (West Ham United), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United, capt), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)