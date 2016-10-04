Lorry gearbox component breaks away, kills motorist

SHAH ALAM: A 47-year-old motorist was killed after a gearbox coupling of a moving lorry broke away and slammed into the victim's car at the Km38 of the Kesas Highway at 5pm yesterday.

Wong Soon Seng died instantly when the coupling that weighed around 20kg bounced off the ground and crashed squarely through the windscreen of a SUV he was driving.

It narrowly missed his wife who was seated next to him and his young son who was in the back seat.

Selangor police traffic investigations and enforcement head Supt Kamaludin Mohamad said the victim was driving towards Shah Alam on the highway when the coupling from a lorry travelling in the opposite direction towards Kuala Lumpur came off.

He said the component bounced over to the other side of the highway before hitting the driver's side of the victim's car.

He said the coupling slammed into the victim's head, killing him on the spot.

Kamaludin said the man's wife and child were unhurt.

He said police who went to the scene found the runaway component in the bonnet of the Mazda.

Wong's body was sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre for a post mortem.

The lorry driver later lodged a police report and investigators urged witnesses of the case to come forward to assist police.