GLC retirees want govt to set minimum pension

Posted on 4 October 2016 - 09:11pm Last updated on 4 October 2016 - 10:57pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Retirees of government-linked companies are asking for a minimum pension of RM800.

The Union Network International-Malaysia Labour Centre (UNI-MLC) and unions of employees in GLCs said they had submitted a memorandum for the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

"Many GLC retirees are currently receiving about RM150 to RM350 monthly - a far cry from the RM820 minimum pension in the public sector," UNI-MLC president Mohamed Shafie Mammal said in a statement today.

Mohamed Shafie said that many GLC employees had to "retire" while still young because the companies they worked for were privatised.

A retired civil servant receives half of his last drawn salary as a monthly pension.

Mohamed Shafie did not say if this was also the case with GLC retirees.

According to him, there are about 200,000 GLC employees in the country. — Bernama