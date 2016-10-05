PAS yet to hold merger talks with other parties

KOTA BARU: PAS has not held any discussions to merge with other parties in preparation for the 14th General Election (GE14), said vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Mohd Amar said even though the party had given the opportunity to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to speak on its stage during a talk in Kemaman, Terengganu recently, it was not a sign that PAS and PPBM would merge.

"There's no discussion (to unite with PPBM). We just shared the same stage. People say 'don't read too much'," he told reporters after launching the Kelantan Higher Education Conference here today.

Muhyiddin had said in his speech that there should be cooperation between the newly-formed party and Pakatan Harapan especially PAS to create a wave of major changes towards forming a new government.

In another development, Mohd Amar reiterated the party's stand that it had closed the door to negotiations with DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

"We will not negotiate and discuss anything (with DAP and Amanah). We are open with others but no formal discussion with anybody yet," he said.

Amanah was formed after several PAS leaders left the Islamist party due to differences with the leadership. – Bernama