Body of drowned student recovered in Sungai Kuantan

KUANTAN: The body of a 13-year-old student who drowned in Sungai Kuantan last Sunday was recovered today just as the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had joined rescuers in a boat.

The body of Alif Lukman Hakim Azman, a religious school student, was found floating in the river at about 11am, said Kuantan Police chief Abdul Aziz Salleh.

He said the body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital.

Tengku Abdullah had arrived at the search-and-rescue spot at 10.45am and was briefed on the operation by Abdul Aziz.

He then boarded a boat to join the search-and-rescue effort and the body of Alif Lukman Hakim came up to the water surface, said Abdul Aziz.

A fireman in the boat jumped into the river and recovered the body, he added.

Alif Lokman Hakim was reported missing after he had slipped into the river while washing his clothes at about 5.30pm.

A total of 121 officers and personnel from the police, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force were involved in the search. — Bernama