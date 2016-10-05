Police: Student fatally hit by lorry on way to school

BAGAN SERAI: A Form four student who was on her way to her school, died on the spot, when she was was ran over by a lorry at Km 3, Jalan Kerian-Semanggol here, today.

The victim, Nur Syafiqah Mohamad Salin, 16, who was riding a motorcycle to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mudzaffar Shah, Simpang Empat, here, suffered head serious injuries in the incident at about 7.35am.

Kerian Police Chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the victim was believed trying to overtake the lorry, before it grazed with a car from the opposite lane causing her to lose control.

"The victim fell off the motorcycle and was ran over by the lorry," he said adding that the victim's body had been sent to the Parit Buntar Hospital for post mortem.

Omar said, the lorry and car drivers, aged 53 and 51 years, respectively, escaped unhurt.

It was learnt that the case was the second involving school students in the district after a 10-year-old pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Teluk Medan, Mohammad Haikal Helme was fatally hit by a trailer while crossing the road to his school at Jalan Ipoh-Butterworth, near here, on Sept 21. — Bernama