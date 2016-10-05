Man arrested on suspicion of molesting form three pupil

JOHOR BARU: The police have detained a man in connection with the molestation of a schoolgirl in Gelang Patah near Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

The 23-year-old suspect was alleged to have committed the offence on the form three pupil, together with another man at large.

Initial police investigations revealed the suspect knew the 15-year-old victim via WhatApps, adding that his mobile phone was seized to facilitate investigations.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Supt Noor Hashim Mohamad said the alleged incident came to light when the pupil's father lodged a police report on Sunday afternoon after realising the victim was missing from home since Saturday night.

In the report, the victim's father also said he had received information that his daughter was being held captive in a house, he said in a statement here today.

"Before the police could track the location where the victim was confined, they were informed the victim had been rescued by her sister at a road-shoulder in Taman Nusantara," he added. — Bernama