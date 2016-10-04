Police detain man for posting offensive remark on TMJ

JOHOR BARU: Police have detained a man suspected of posting an offensive remark on the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Johor Police chief, Datuk Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the 26 year-old man was detained in a house in Jalan Masjid, Wakaf Baru, Kelantan, at about 11am.

"Police seized a SIM card believed used to post the offensive remark," he said in a statement, here today.

It followed a police report made on Sept 29 on the abuse of Facebook.

The remark posted was on the status of Tunku Ismail's daughter.

The case is investigated under Section 233(10(a) of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama