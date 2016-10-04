Smoke bombs found at Air Panas People's Housing Project

KUALA LUMPUR: Two smoke bombs were found at the Air Panas People's Housing Project here today with police investigations underway to determine if they belong to the police or army or a construction company.

The discovery was made by a police Federal Reserve Unit officer when he stumbled upon the two smoke bombs while carrying out his routine patrol at 3.30pm.

He noticed an object wrapped in a white plastic bag which he deemed suspicious.

Upon inspection, he discovered the two smoke bombs and immediately alerted his superior and the Setapak police patrol unit.

When contacted, Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Roy Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif confirmed the incident.

"Yes true. We recovered it and are still checking records of the police, military and also mining companies to identify who owned them," he said.

But he discounted the possibility that the bombs had any connection with any terror links.

"There is no link with any terror activities, and we can confirm it," he told theSun.