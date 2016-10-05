Cat shelter needs public help

BALIK PULAU: After finding a badly injured cat and unable to find a shelter for it in 2014, Pauline Lim, in her 50s, opened a cat shelter.

The Meowy Cat Shelter in Air Putih has since cared for more than a thousand cats, nursed them back to health, gave them for adoption or returned to where they were found after being spayed and neutered.

Lim said she only took in injured cats and kittens.

“The adoption rate is about 30 cats a month,” she told theSun when met at the shelter nestled among banana and durian trees .

Lim is now in a dilemma as she need funds to save the seven cats she rescued that are suffering from a form of feline leprosy which is costly to treat.

She said the cost of treating all of them is estimated at between RM5,000 and RM6,000 with another RM3,000 for an operation on another seriously injured cat.

She added these costs were on top of the RM8,000 a month she needs to run the center which sits on rented land.

Lim said she is tapping into her retirement fund to operate the centre which currently is home to about 200 cats.

She hope those who bring cats to be nursed back to health could help defray the costs and not let the burden fall wholly on her.

“I used to buy about 20 chickens a week to feed the cats but have cut down to 10 to save on costs,” she added.

Lim said what she was doing was a labour of love and her way of being a good steward of what God has given her.

“It all started with my first cat, ‘Kaka’, and I have always loved animals as they are all God’s creatures,” she added. – by