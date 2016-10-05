Emergency allocation to repair SMK Balung

TAWAU: The Education Ministry has provided an emergency allocation to repair Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Balung here after a Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) helicopter crashed into it today.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the emergency allocation would enable immediate repairs to be conducted on the damaged school.

He said the Public Works Department (PWD) would conduct an assessment after the TUDM completes its investigations and moves the aircraft out.

"An assessment report of the damage will be drawn up by the PWD next week and handed to the Education Ministry," he told reporters after visiting SMK Balung here tonight.

Also present was Sabah Education Director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibol.

He said the damaged parts in the school were in the canteen, surau as well as the open hall which was still being built.

Mahdzir also said the Pentaksiran Tahap 3 (PT3) for 317 students of the school would go on as scheduled.

He said the school had identified a suitable place for these students to sit for their PT3.

He added that the TUDM had also informed him that the investigation and efforts to bring out the aircraft would be completed within two to three days.

"If they are not completed within that period, it would still not disrupt the PT3 in the school," he said.

He added eight students were injured and receiving out-patient treatment, while two more were traumatised by the incident.

Mahdzir said the two students who were traumatised would be given counselling by the Education Ministry. — Bernama