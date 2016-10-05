Kylie Jenner releases new lip kit for Smile Train charity

KYLIE Jenner is launching a new special edition lip kit – and this one has a charitable twist.

The beauty entrepreneur has created a 'Smile' version of her famous Kylie Cosmetics lip kit in honor of World Smile Day, and will donate the total sales proceeds to the cleft charity Smile Train, for which she is an ambassador.

The limited edition kit features one of Jenner's Matte Liquid Lipsticks, the staple product of her cult beauty brand. It also includes a longwearing, moisturising matte lipstick and a creamy Lip Liner pen.

"As the ambassador for Smile Train, I am excited to have the opportunity to donate 100% of the net proceeds from my newest Lip Kit 'Smile' to this amazing organisation," Jenner said in a statement. "It is incredible to know that in doing so I am helping give thousands of cleft children around the world new smiles."

Smile Train aims to provide training, funding and resources to empower local doctors in developing countries to offer cleft repair surgery and care to some of the 170,000 children born with cleft lips or palates annually. World Smile Day, created by the smiley face symbol designer Harvey Ball, is celebrated on the first Friday in October every year.

Jenner has become a cult beauty figure since she burst onto the cosmetics scene at the end of 2015 with the launch of her "Lip Kit by Kylie" product. Fueled by the interest in her own signature plump smile, the lip kits were an instant hit, and although the star has since launched multiple lip products and recently branched out into eye shadow and liner, they remain a core part of her brand.

The 'Smile' lip kit is launching Monday on KylieCosmetics.com for US$29 (RM119.75). — AFP Relaxnews