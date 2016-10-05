Kate Hudson and Michael Kors presenting Michael Kors's new activity tracker

AS part of his Watch Hunger Stop initiative and ahead of World Food Day on Oct 16, Michael Kors has launched a new activity tracker, with sales benefiting the United Nations World Food Program.

Now in its fourth year, the designer's Watch Hunger Stop project has already helped the United Nations World Food Programme to deliver more than 13 million meals to children in need in an effort to help fight global hunger.

For this year's campaign Kors has once again teamed up with actress Kate Hudson to launch the new Michael Kors Access Reade Activity Tracker, with 100 meals donated to the World Food Programme to support school meals for each tracker sold.

Available in both men's and women's versions, the tracker allows users to set exercise goals, track steps taken and distance completed while walking or running, monitor calories burned, and make sure they are getting enough beauty sleep.

The tracker can also be used with the Michael Kors smartphone app, which can be downloaded from the iTunes store and Google Play, and thanks to the new Michael Kors LINK feature, the tracker also works like a remote for your phone – control your music, take a stylish workout selfie, and find your phone more easily when it's hiding at the bottom of your gym bag.

The elegant design is available in gunmetal or rose-gold tones, and to highlight the campaign, features a map of the world on the mother-of-pearl face and "Watch Hunger Stop" embossed on the stylish leather band.

The tracker will be sold exclusively in select Michael Kors stores and on MichaelKors.com priced at US$145 (RM598.50). — AFP Relaxnews