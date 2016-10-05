Sime Darby places out shares worth up to RM2.36b

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Bhd launched a share placing yesterday worth up to RM2.36 billion in what could be the country’s biggest equity capital market deal so far this year.

The sale of 316.4 million shares was priced in the RM7.40-7.45 per share range, Thomson Reuters’ IFR reported.

IFR said the sale would be the second largest equity markets deal in Southeast Asia this year after Frasers Logistics’ US$665 million (RM274.4 million) initial public offering in Singapore.

The pricing range represents a discount of 2.1-2.8% on Sime Darby’s closing share price yesterday of RM7.61, with the new issue increasing Sime Darby’s total number of outstanding shares by 5%.

In August the world's largest palm oil planter by land size had said it was selling the shares to repay some borrowings and fund capital spending. – Reuters