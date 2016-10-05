Misunderstanding caused Malaysian book to be seized at IIBF 2016

KUALA LUMPUR: The seizure of books entitled Manifesto Komunis (Communist Manifesto) brought in by Malaysian delegates at the Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF) 2016 on Saturday was due to a misunderstanding, and not intended to tarnish the name of Malaysia.

The Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM), Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) and the Perbadanan Kota Buku in a joint-statement today said the misunderstanding came following the illustration of communist logo on the book cover.

"This drew the attention of the Indonesian authorities to the Malaysian Pavilion and they seized four copies of the book on the fourth day of the book fair.

"Subsequently, four Malaysian delegates have turned up at a police station and an Immigration office for investigations. (They) were allowed to go after the contents of the book was confirmed free from any element that suggest the doctrine," said the agencies.

According to the statement, the delegates had been allowed to display the book at the Malaysian Pavillion since there were no restrictions on its sale in Malaysia.

The agencies also denied allegations by certain irresponsible quarters that the incident was intended. — Bernama