Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

Posted on 5 October 2016 - 09:45am Last updated on 5 October 2016 - 09:50am

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today as the greenback strengthened broadly on upbeat US economic data, dealers said.

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1350/1400 against the greenback from 4.1250/1300 on Tuesday.

A dealer said the positive US manufacturing data released recently had revived bets on a year-end US interest rate increase.

A Federal Reserve official on Tuesday had also indicated a strong case for raising interest rates to keep inflation under control, he said.

The local note was also traded lower against a basket of major currencies except the yen.

It slipped against the British pound to 5.2618/2706 from Monday's close of 5.2606/2674, slid against the Singapore dollar to 3.0167/0206 from 3.0114/0161 and fell against the euro to 4.6341/6414 from 4.6023/6083 yesterday.

The ringgit improved against the yen to 4.0212/0272 from 4.0279/0348 on Monday. — Bernama