Mapex 2016

THE Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) will be bringing keen home buyers a host of choices at the two upcoming Malaysia Property Expo (Mapex).

BUMI MAPEX

The inaugural Bumiputra Property Exposition (Bumi Mapex) will be held from Oct 7 to 9 at the Shah Alam Convention Centre.

Bumi Mapex will feature available bumiputra properties at attractive prices. Bumiputra home seekers will be spoilt for choice with projects showcased by developers such as Kota Kelang Development Sdn Bhd, Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor(PKNS), IJM Land Berhad, I&P Group Sdn Bhd, Johawaki Development Sdn Bhd and Sin Hee Yang Property Management Sdn Bhd.

At the exposition, property experts Faizul Rizuan, Mohd Ali Majis, Dr Azizul Azli Ahmad and Ahyat Ishak will also deliver talks on various housing and property topics.

NATIONAL MAPEX

The national Mapex will be held from Oct 21 to 23 at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre. More than 50 developers are expected to showcase their projects.

These include properties by Mah Sing Group Berhad, Glomac Berhad, Land & General Berhad, Aspen Vision City Sdn Bhd from Penang, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad from Seremban, S P Setia Berhad, Tropicana Corporation Sdn Bhd, UEM Sunrise Berhad and Naza TTDI Group.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Mapex has also partnered with financial institutions and property-related agencies to showcase affordable housing options via schemes such as Rumah Mampu Milik Wilayah Persekutuan under the Federal Territories Ministry and Rumah Selangorku, which is supported by the Selangor Housing and Property Board.

“We are aware the market is slow and that is why we are assisting buyers as well as developers by bringing together a wide range of property selections with attractive promotions all under one roof via Mapex,” said Mapex committee chairman Datuk Ng Seing Liong.

“Developers will have a good platform to market their products while buyers can look forward to reputable developers offering quality houses with various add-ons that meet their needs,” Ng added.

Visit the fair and keep updated on Mapex and its latest offerings via Facebook.