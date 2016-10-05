Los Angeles police release video in fatal police shooting

LOS ANGELES: In a bid to quell mounting public anger, Los Angeles police on Tuesday released video footage showing a man fatally shot by officers holding what appears to be a gun.

Police chief Charlie Beck said he decided to reverse course and release the security video to dispel competing accounts about Saturday's shooting of 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr.

"We decided to release the third-party video to alleviate some of the public's anxiety over the incident and to correct what we believe to be a false narrative," Beck told local radio.

The video shows a man in a blue sweatshirt with his left hand tucked in his pocket and walking along cars parked in a strip mall. At one point he removes what appears to be a handgun and puts it in his waistband as he runs away with police in pursuit.

The video does not show the actual shooting.

Many area residents have questioned the police version of the incident which triggered weekend protests and further stoked a debate over police shootings of African Americans across the country.

Several protesters interrupted Beck on Tuesday as he appeared before the city's police commission, with some shouting "fire Charlie Beck" and others holding up signs that read "Hands Up, Don't Shoot".

"When we cry out saying no more blood in the streets of our young men and women, our sisters, our mothers, our fathers, we're serious about this," Eddie H. of the Los Angeles Community Action Network, told the commission.

"It's getting to the point where we really do feel that the only way this is going to change is by revolution."

Snell was the third black man to die in an altercation with police in southern California last week.

On Sept 27, Alfred Olango, a Ugandan immigrant, was fatally shot in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon.

Police officials, who eventually also released a surveillance video of that incident, said he was gunned down after he pulled an object that turned out to be a vaping device from his pocket and pointed it at an officer.

On Friday, Reginald Thomas died after being tasered by police in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena.

The 35-year-old man's brother had called the emergency services saying Thomas was high on drugs and had a knife tucked under his armpit.

His family says the father of eight also had mental problems.

Pasadena police said responding officers decided to shock him with a Taser after he ignored commands to drop a knife and a fire extinguisher he was holding.

'Lethal as a bullet'

He subsequently went into distress and stopped breathing.

The family's attorney Caree Harper told reporters on Monday that police had used excessive force, kicking Thomas in the head and beating him with a baton after using the Taser.

"Just because Pasadena police says 'We used less lethal force' does not mean they did not use excessive force," Harper was quoted as saying in the Pasadena Star-News.

"Hands on can be just as lethal as a bullet. A boot to the head can be just like a bullet to a head if you keep kicking a man while he's down."

A probe was also underway over the killing on Sunday of a Hispanic man in south Los Angeles who police say was holding what turned out to be a replica handgun.

Beck said the man, who has yet to be identified, had turned and pointed the gun at officers responding to calls about an armed person.

He added that the officers were wearing body cameras and the video of the incident clearly refutes reports that the man was laying on the ground when shot.

Police in the United States have come under mounting pressure to release bodycam videos or security camera videos of officer-involved fatal shootings that have sparked protests and stoked racial tensions.

Authorities have in the past shied away from releasing such footage over concerns about privacy and to protect the integrity of an investigation. — AFP