Restaurant worker fined RM1,800 for assaulting co-worker

KUALA LUMPUR: A 35-year-old Bangladeshi restaurant worker was fined RM1,800 or three months in jail by the Magistrate's Court here today for voluntarily causing hurt to a female kitchen assistant.

Monir Hossain admitted before magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin to committing the offence on co-worker Nopah Isma Denti Jupri, 26, at Restoran An Nur, Jalan Daud Off Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz here, at 3.30pm on July 31.

He was unrepresented while deputy public prosecutor Aftal Mariz Mohamed acted for the prosecution. — Bernama