Malaysia-Brunei bilateral ties at "best level"

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Brunei leaders at the 20th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders' Consultation here on Tuesday have described the state of their bilateral relations as "at its best level".

Wisma Putra in a statement said the consultation between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, was held in a warm and constructive atmosphere.

"Both leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues," it said, adding that these included the ongoing progress of the implementation of the Exchange of Letters signed by Malaysia and Brunei leaders on March 16, 2009.

Wisma Putra said both leaders also discussed the importance of improving connectivity between Malaysia and Brunei through the Pan Borneo Highway project.

"They urged the officials of both countries to initiate discussions on the technical aspect of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

"They further agreed to improve and simplify immigration procedures at border checkpoints between the two countries in order to facilitate seamless travel between Malaysia and Brunei," it said.

Wisma Putra said Najib and Sultan Hasannal Bolkiah welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Malaysia and Brunei on cooperation in the field of green technology.

"Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interests," according to the statement.

The Annual Leaders' Consultation is the most notable high-level event in the bilateral calendar of the two countries. The consultation is convened alternately between the two countries.

The 19th meeting was held in Bandar Seri Begawan on Aug 11 last year. — Bernama