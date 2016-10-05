Copter's emergency landing an unforgettable episode, says student

TAWAU: The emergency landing by an RMAF Nuri helicopter on the roof of a 'open' hall at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Balung, is an episode students at the school will probably never forget.

This is especially so for Form Five student Jaswin Bin Jasmin who was among those who were injured in the incident.

"It is usual to see an RMAF helicopter fly over our area at the school but to see one making an emergency landing before my very eyes was absolutely a shock," he said.

Recalling the incident, he said he lived in a housing estate beside the school and was having some food at the school canteen with a friend.

"It was recess at the time. I heard a sound and saw the helicopter land on the roof of the hall which was still under construction, located right next to the canteen. I ran for safety but a metal piece struck my head and I stumbled.

"I felt dizzy, there was blood on my head and then some people came to my aid," he said when met after receiving a cash contribution from Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid last night.

Jaswin said he went to the health clinic in Balung but was referred to Tawau Hospital for further treatment and was subsequently discharged as his injuries were not serious.

His father Jasmin Adam, 57, expressed relief that his son sustained minor injuries.

"My wife and I were at home when we heard a loud noise. I was told by neighbours about the helicopter and only realised my son was among those hurt after seeing him in a photograph that had gone viral," he said.

Meanwhile, RMAF personnel were seen carrying out their investigation and clearing debris at the incident site.

RMAF chief Tan Sri Roslan Saad said yesterday while visiting the scene that it would take two to three days to conduct the investigation and remove the helicopter.

Twenty-two people were injured in the incident comprising 13 RMAF personnel including two pilots and a technician, eight students and one cleaner. — Bernama