Malaysia on ICAO council for 4th consecutive term

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organisation council for the 2016-2019 term, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

This marks Malaysia's fourth consecutive term on the ICAO council since it was first elected in 2007.

The country was among those picked to sit on the council at the 39th ICAO General Assembly in Montreal, Canada, on Tuesday.

"During the election, Malaysia was honoured to receive 129 out of the 172 votes cast by eligible voting member states. We're truly heartened by this recognition by ICAO for our contributions to this global body," he said in a statement today.

Liow said Malaysia was firmly committed to driving ICAO's vision of the 'No Country Left Behind' and 'Next Generation of Aviation Personnel' initiatives.

"We'll continue to fulfil the training needs of our global aviation community through our Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme," he said.

He said Malaysia had spared no effort in working towards enhancing the standards of safety and security in global civil aviation.

A specialised agency of the United Nations, ICAO was established in 1944 to manage the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention. — Bernama