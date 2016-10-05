Police drop appeal against High Court decision to release Sanjeevan

Posted on 5 October 2016 - 02:53pm Last updated on 5 October 2016 - 04:01pm

PUTRAJAYA: The police force has dropped its appeal against a High Court decision to release MyWatch chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan Nair (pix) from the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca) detention, today.

The Federal Court, led by Chief Justice Tun Ariffin Zakaria, struck out the appeal after Senior Federal Counsel Muhammad Sinti informed the judges.

"The appellant do not wish to continue with the appeal and wants to withdraw the appeal," said Muhammad Sinti. No reason was given for the withdrawal.

Ariffin then struck out the appeal. Ariffin sat together with Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop, Tan Sri Ramly Ali, Datuk Balia Yusof and Tan Sri Jeffrey Tan Kok Wha.

The High Court had allowed the "habeas corpus" application filed by Sanjeevan, who was ordered to be remanded for 21 days under Poca.

On July 11, this year, the magistrate's court had allowed an application from the police to remand Sanjeevan for 21 days until July 31, 2016.

Outside of the court, lawyer Gobind Singh Deo said he was only informed about the withdrawal today.

"No reason was given," he added.

Muhammad Sinti also did not mention the reason, when pressed by reporters.

Currently, Sanjeevan is facing several charges relating to cheating, extortion and hiring illegal worker in courts in Kuala Lumpur, Temerloh and Seremban.