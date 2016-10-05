Search for two missing soldiers continues

ALOR STAR: The search and rescue team has yet to find two members of the Fourth Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment army who went missing after falling into the sea at Pulau Perak near Langkawi, two days ago.

The Army Headquarters in a statement today said the search efforts involving three naval ships namely KD Laksamana Tun Abdul Jamil, KD Ledang, KD Selangor and aided by the Super Lynx aircraft, will continue around the island.

"The search mission by Special Navy Warfare Force (Paskal) and a team of divers have yet to start. Fine weather will enable search and rescue efforts to continue despite rough sea conditions," the statement said.

Corporal Johbartlee Kanil, 32, of Kota Marudu, Sabah, and Corporal Mohd Faizol Rosli, 29, of Baling, Kedah, both based in Oran, Perlis were reported missing at about 4.40pm. — Bernama