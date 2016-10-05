First person in Ipoh charged for failing to submit GST statements

IPOH: The owner of a telecommunications shop here became the first person in the state to be charged for failing to submit his Goods and Services Tax (GST) statement at the sessions court today.

Wong Kean Yik, 35, who owns Sun Yi Telecommunication Trading at No.180, Lawan Kuda Baru Gopeng pleaded guilty to eight charges for offences committed between May and December 2015.

He had however submitted the statement after the period as required under Section 41(1) of the GST Act 2014.

Judge Murtazadi Amran deferred sentencing to Oct 19.

In migitation, Wong told the court the delay was due to confusion over the implementation of GST for prepaid cards.

Customs Department prosecution officer S. Morgan told the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a deterrent to other traders and businessmen.

Business owners who registered for GST have been given a one month grace period to submit their statement.

The penalty for the offence under Section 41(6) of the GST Act 2014 is a fine of not more than RM50,000 for each charge and a jail term not exceeding three years years or both.