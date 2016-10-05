ACP Khoo Leng Huat is the new Miri Police Chief

MIRI: Former Negeri Sembilan CID (Investigation/Law) deputy chief, ACP Khoo Leng Huat has been appointed as the new Miri Police chief, effective today, replacing the retired ACP Junaidi Bujang.

Khoo, 59, from Penang has been in the police service for 40 years and has vast experience, especially in serious crime cases besides serving as investigation officer and prosecutor, previously.

The brief handing over of duties, here, today, was witnessed by Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Abdul Aziz Yusof.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed his full confidence that Khoo would do a good job, despite the short stint in Miri prior to the latter's mandatory retirement in May next year.

Earlier, Junaidi in his speech said so far this year, the crime cases in the district had increased to 716, with 254 of it solved, as compared to 685 cases (171 solved) in the same period last year. — Bernama